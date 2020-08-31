Left Menu
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 30 vs 9 a day earlier

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 30, up from 9 reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers returning from abroad, marking the 15th straight day of no local infections for the country. The number of asymptomatic cases rose to 19 from 4 reported a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-08-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 05:22 IST
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 30 vs 9 a day earlier

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 30, up from 9 reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers returning from abroad, marking the 15th straight day of no local infections for the country.

The number of asymptomatic cases rose to 19 from 4 reported a day earlier. China's total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 85,048, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

