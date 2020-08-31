Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spitting at politicians infringes constitution, German minister says

When people shout, spit and insult each other, it just doesn't work." On Saturday, police broke up a several thousand-strong protest against coronavirus curbs in the capital Berlin and arrested 300 after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear face masks as instructed.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:54 IST
Spitting at politicians infringes constitution, German minister says

Germany's economy minister said on Monday that opponents of coronavirus curbs who insulted and spat at Health Minister Jens Spahn had infringed the constitution. A video posted on Twitter by a journalist at the daily Bild showed a crowd of several dozen jeering and shouting "Disgrace!" as Spahn left a building in Bergisch-Gladbach on Saturday after a local campaign appearance for his Christian Democrats (CDU).

Spahn approached the crowd and gestured to indicate that he wanted to speak but then turned and went to his car when the jeering did not subside. "Anyone who spits at & molests democratically elected politicians infringes the German constitution and makes an outsider of themselves," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier tweeted.

Spahn told the Rheinische Post newspaper that society would only remain united if there was a dialogue with those who opposed the coronavirus prevention measures. "But it only works if both sides are willing to listen. When people shout, spit and insult each other, it just doesn't work."

On Saturday, police broke up a several thousand-strong protest against coronavirus curbs in the capital Berlin and arrested 300 after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear face masks as instructed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar set for worst August in five years

The dollar was set for a fourth straight month of losses on Monday after a U.S. Federal Reserve policy shift on inflation, while the euro was poised to post a fourth month of gains, taking both currencies to levels last seen in 2018. Invest...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 9.2 to Rs 895.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for September delivery moved up by Rs 9.2, or 1.0...

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020