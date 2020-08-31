Left Menu
COVID-19: 6,495 new cases in Karnataka, 113 deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:19 IST
Karnataka on Monday reported 6,495 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,42,423 and death toll to 5,702, the health department said. The day also saw 7,238 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 6,495 fresh cases reported on Monday, 1,862 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of August 31 evening, cumulatively 3,42,423 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,702 deaths and 2,49,467 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 87,235 active cases, 86,488 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 747 are in ICU. According to the bulletin, 27 out of total 113 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (12), Dharwad (9), Davangere and Mysuru (6), Ballari, Belagavi and Haveri (5); Kalaburgi, Mandya and Shivamogga (4), Tumakuru and Vijayapura (3), Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Raichur, Ramanagara and Udupi (2), and Bagalkote, Bengaluru rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal and Uttara Kannada (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,862, Mysuru 405, Ballari 365, Tumakuru 316, Chitradurga 286, Dharwad 279, Dakshina Kannada 270, Davangere 257, Hassan 217, Koppal 200, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,29,125 infections, followed by Ballari 21,341 and Mysuru 17,949. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 90,043 discharges, followed by Ballari 15,974 and Mysuru 12,753.

A total of 28,95,807 samples were tested so far, out of which 43,132 were tested on Monday alone. Among the tests done today, 13,056 were rapid antigen tests.PTI KSU BN VS VS

