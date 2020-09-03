Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's mass testing finds only few cases

The low number of positive cases found so far has drawn criticism that the government's universal testing program was not cost effective amid privacy concerns and fears that DNA data could be sent to mainland China. Hong Kong saw its third and worst surge of coronavirus infections in early July. Apart from the six people, Hong Kong reported eight other coronavirus infections on Thursday.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:25 IST
Hong Kong's mass testing finds only few cases

Only six people in Hong Kong have tested positive for the coronavirus out of a batch of 128,000 residents who had undergone the mass-testing programme that began on Tuesday. Four of the six were previous coronavirus patients who had been discharged last month, and still carried traces of the virus when they were tested.

As of Thursday, 850,000 people in the city of 7.5 million had registered to take part in the weeklong program that offers all residents a one-time, free coronavirus test as the city seeks to identify silent carriers of the virus. The low number of positive cases found so far has drawn criticism that the government's universal testing program was not cost effective amid privacy concerns and fears that DNA data could be sent to mainland China.

Hong Kong saw its third and worst surge of coronavirus infections in early July. At its peak, Hong Kong recorded more than 100 local cases a day, after going weeks without any in June. Cases have steadily dwindled following a raft of tough restrictions, including limiting dining-in hours and shuttering businesses such as bars and karaoke lounges. Apart from the six people, Hong Kong reported eight other coronavirus infections on Thursday. In total, it has reported 4,839 confirmed cases with 93 deaths.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Bolshoi Theatre reopens with a socially distanced 'Don Carlo'

Russias opera aficionados will flock to the Bolshoi Theatre for the first time in almost six months on Sunday, wearing masks and sitting apart in a half-empty auditorium for a performance of Giuseppe Verdis Don Carlo. The landmark venue in ...

Claire Williams leaving as the F1 team's deputy principal

The Williams Formula One team said on Thursday that Claire Williams is stepping down as deputy team principal after this weekends Italian Grand Prix. The move follows the recent change in ownership to American-based investment firm Dorilton...

SPB stable, conscious but on ventilator, says hospital

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for Covid-19, was stable and conscious but continued to be on ventilator support, the hospital treating him said on Thursday. The 74 year-old musician, who had been admitted ...

Amazon adds 7,000 more UK jobs as pandemic e-commerce booms

E-commerce giant Amazon is adding 7,000 more permanent jobs in the U.K. by the end of the year, in the latest sign that demand for online shopping and services is booming amid the pandemic. The company said Thursday that the jobs will be cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020