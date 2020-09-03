Gujarat govt committed to stop coronavirus spread: Rupani

Even as the coronavirus caseload in Gujarat is nearing one lakh, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said his government is committed to stop the spread of the infection. Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel on Thursday paid a "virtual visit" to the Rajkot civil hospital from Gandhinagar through video link and took a stock of the situation, said an official release.

The two interacted with doctors and nurses at the hospital as well as with a few patients. The chief minister hailed the efforts of the local administration in containing the virus through aggressive testing, the release said.

`Sanjivani Rath' mobile testing vans and '104' helpline are proving crucial in quick identification of positive cases, he said. Senior doctors should visit ICU patients twice a day, the chief minister said.

His government was committed to stop the spread of the virus, Rupani said while thanking the doctors and other healthcare workers for their services. COVID-19 patients at the hospital expressed satisfaction about the treatment while speaking to the chief minister, the release said.

As of Wednesday evening, Gujarat's COVID-19 case tally stood at 99,050 and death toll at 3,048..