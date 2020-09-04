Left Menu
Pak reports 498 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

The Ministry of National Health Services said the virus also claimed the lives of seven more people in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 6,335. "The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 297,512 while the death toll due to the infection has touched 6,335," the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:20 IST
Pakistan has reported 498 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 297,512, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of National Health Services said the virus also claimed the lives of seven more people in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 6,335.

"The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 297,512 while the death toll due to the infection has touched 6,335," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said as of now 282,268 people have recovered from the infection.

Sindh province has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 130,041, followed by Punjab with 97,044, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,414, Islamabad 15,714, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,948 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with 2,306 cases. Another 23,218 tests were done in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of tests to 2,707,470.

