Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey sees highest daily death toll in months

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:58 IST
Turkey sees highest daily death toll in months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Turkey topped 50 — the highest single-day fatality in the country since mid-May. Health Ministry figures released Friday showed that 53 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 6,564.

There were 1,610 new confirmed cases of the virus within the last 24 hours, as the number of infected people also continued to hover around levels previously seen in May. Authorities have imposed nationwide restrictions on weddings, engagement parties and other large social gatherings.

Turkey has recorded more than 276,000 infections since March.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive ...

Sushant case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-ol...

Soccer-Milan sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan

AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arriva...

Jamaica's Holness wins big in bet on early elections

Prime Minister Andrew Holness won big in his bet on early elections as his Jamaica Labour Party captured 49 of 63 seats in Parliament, swamping the rival Peoples National Party. Addressing the nation on a virtual livestream after the PNP co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020