Turkey sees highest daily death toll in months

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Turkey topped 50 — the highest single-day fatality in the country since mid-May. Health Ministry figures released Friday showed that 53 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 6,564.

There were 1,610 new confirmed cases of the virus within the last 24 hours, as the number of infected people also continued to hover around levels previously seen in May. Authorities have imposed nationwide restrictions on weddings, engagement parties and other large social gatherings.

Turkey has recorded more than 276,000 infections since March.