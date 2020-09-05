Left Menu
Development News Edition

No. of COVID-19 recoveries crosses 31L in India, case fatality rate drops to 1.73 pc

With a record 70,072 patients recuperating from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the total number of such recoveries surged to 31,07,223 in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday, while underlining that the "test, track and treat" strategy is showing tangible results.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:57 IST
No. of COVID-19 recoveries crosses 31L in India, case fatality rate drops to 1.73 pc

With a record 70,072 patients recuperating from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the total number of such recoveries surged to 31,07,223 in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday, while underlining that the "test, track and treat" strategy is showing tangible results. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.73 per cent, it added.

Five states account for 60 per cent of the recoveries. Maharashtra accounts for almost 21 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu (12.63 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (11.91 per cent), Karnataka (8.82 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.14 per cent), the ministry said. "The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded in 24 hours. With this high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the recovery rate is now 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining case fatality rate, which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent as on date," it said.

Early identification through testing has led to a higher daily number being reported, but surveillance and contact-tracing, along with a focus on a timely and appropriate clinical treatment of patients, have ensured a speedy recovery, the ministry said. "The higher number of recoveries and the declining fatality rate have shown that India's graded strategy has worked," it underscored.

A total of 4,77,38,491 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to September 4, including 10,59,346 on Friday, the ministry said. The country has posted more than 22.6 lakh recoveries than the number of active coronavirus cases currently, it pointed out.

There are 8,46,395 active COVID-19 cases in the country currently, which account for 21.04 per cent of its total caseload, the ministry's data updated at 8 am stated. India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 40,23,179 with a record 86,432 cases reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. PTI PLB RC

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers

in JEE, NEET papers Owaisi Eds Fixes typo in second para Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19, is forcing the st...

Mohali shopkeepers defy weekend lockdown; protest at Gurdaspur

Shopkeepers in Mohali in Punjab on Saturday defied the weekend lockdown restrictions while traders at Gurdaspur held a protest against the state governments decision of closure of shops dealing in non-essential items on Saturdays and Sunday...

Life cannot stop due to coronavirus pandemic: UP CM

The corona era has posed many challenges to the mankind but the life and work cannot stop due to it as the success lies in tackling them rather than running away from them, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The ...

First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh

The first ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The Minister of State for Prime Ministers Office said it is the first major foreign investmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020