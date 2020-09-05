UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases

UK records 1,813 new daily COVID casesReuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:50 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 1,813 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, versus 1,940 on Friday, health officials said on Saturday.
Daily case numbers were about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.
Friday's figure was the highest since May 30.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- COVID
- COVID-19