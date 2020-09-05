Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:13 IST
Kamala Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine
In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine. Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine. "I would not trust Donald Trump," she said, saying she would only be convinced of the efficacy of a vaccine if someone credible were vouching for it as well.

"I will not take his word for it." At least 6.2 million people have been infected in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, which has taken 187,833 lives, according to a Reuters tally.

With the government's handling of the world's worst outbreak of the disease under close scrutiny, Trump has dangled the possibility that a vaccine might be ready ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. But the president has a track record of flouting scientific advice and some experts are sceptical that vaccine trials, which have to study potential side effects on a wide range of people before they can deliver a verdict, can be completed by late this year or even early next year.

Harris suggested to CNN that Trump might seize on a vaccine - no matter how untested - to burnish his image. "He's looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he's grasping for whatever he can get to pretend he can be a leader on this issue when he's not," she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CNN said the full interview with Harris would be broadcast on Sunday.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team. Biden added four new co-chai...

Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than 80 million that will make him the NFLs second-highest paid wide receiver, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allens agent, Joby Br...

Merkel ally dodges question on gas sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives declined to say on Saturday whether the party should reconsider a major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, in protest against the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Nava...

Cardinals place LHP Kim on IL, activate LHP Miller

The St. Louis Cardinals put rookie left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day injured list Saturday and reinstated left-handed reliever Andrew Miller. No specific injury or illness was provided by the team for Kim, but the St. Louis Post-Disp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020