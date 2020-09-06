Erode PMK leader dies of COVID-19

Senior PMK leader and Deputy Chairman of the Erode District Panchayat Council Velusamy died of coronavirus here, the Health department said on Sunday. The 48-year old leader from Anandam Palayam village in Bhavani was admitted to the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College Hospital recently after testing positive for the virus and his end came on Saturday, officials said.

Velusamy was also a former state Deputy General Secretary of PMK. Party founder leader S Ramadoss condoled the death of Velusamy, recalling that he had joined the party at a very young age and rose to hold various positions through hard work.

Meanwhile, the Inspector of Modakurichi Police station tested positive on Saturday and had been admitted to the PerunduraiIRT Government Medical College Hospital, officials said. In view of this, the station was disinfected on Sunday.

