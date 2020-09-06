Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus deaths surpass 1,000 as Israel mulls new restrictions

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has surpassed 1,000, as the government on Sunday mulled steps for imposing new restrictions to quell a resurgence in infections.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 16:47 IST
Virus deaths surpass 1,000 as Israel mulls new restrictions

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has surpassed 1,000, as the government on Sunday mulled steps for imposing new restrictions to quell a resurgence in infections. Israel had earned praise for its early handling of the virus crisis and imposing tight movement restrictions. Since reopening the economy in May, however, new cases have spiked to record levels and the government has been blamed for mismanaging the resurgence. Weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his corruption trial have expanded to include demonstrations against his handling of the health crisis and the resulting economic pain.

More than 3,000 new cases a day have been confirmed in the most recent spike, raising the specter of a renewed nationwide lockdown. Under heavy public pressure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July appointed Dr Ronni Gamzu, a respected hospital director and former Health Ministry director, as the national “coronavirus project manager.” Gamzu has issued recommendations for restrictions on numerous so-called “red” cities that have seen the most widespread outbreaks. Several Arab towns and ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods have been hit especially hard and are expected to be included in the list.

The government is expected to convene Sunday to vote on which cities and neighborhoods could go under some form of lockdown. Those included will likely face new restrictions on movement within the city limits, a ban on entering or leaving the locality and a suspension of all in-person school activities. Overall, Israel has recorded nearly 130,000 cases of the virus, with more than 26,000 still active.

Upon Gamzu's recommendation, the military established a task force last month to bring the outbreak under control. Its main responsibility is taking the lead in contact tracing and breaking chains of infection. Israel appeared to be a model of crisis management in the spring, when the coronavirus first appeared locally. Authorities quickly sealed the country's borders and imposed tough lockdown measures, bringing the number of new infections down to several dozen a day in May.

Officials have since been blamed for reopening businesses and schools too quickly. Throughout the summer, the rate of new cases has remained at record levels, while the death toll has steadily climbed to more than 1,000 people..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Woman COVID-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala

A 19-year-old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver while shifting her to a first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday. Taking note of it, the State Womens Commission registered a case on its ow...

Swami Kesavananda Bharati will be remembered for community service: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati of Edneer Mutt, saying that he will be remembered for his contributions to community service and empowering the downtrodden. We will always remember Puj...

Berlusconi responding to virus drugs but in "delicate" phase

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of the virus, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repeated...

Day before Delhi metro service resumption, Gahlot inspects Rajiv Chowk station

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday, a day before the resumption of metro train services in the national capital, and expressed satisfaction over safety measures taken against COVID-19. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020