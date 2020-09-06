Bihar's COVID recovery rate rises to 88.24 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 88.24 per cent on Sunday after 1,924 more people were cured of the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The recovery rate was 88.01 per cent on Saturday.

The state also reported 1,797 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours pushing the caseload to 1,47,657, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 754, the bulletin said. The number of people who have recovered from the contagion so far is 1,30,300. The state now has 16,603 actives cases, it said.

Altogether 1,51,033 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while 40.22 lakh such tests were conducted till date. Of the 1,797 fresh cases, Patna district reported 214, followed by Araria (151), Bhagalpur (89) and Supaul (76). The remaining cases of infection were recorded in several other districts.

The four fresh deaths were registered in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Bhojpur and Madhubani districts. Patna district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 177, followed by Bhagalpur (51) and Gaya (42).

With 22,533 positive cases, Patna district is also at the top of the list of infections. Other districts that recorded significant number of cases include Muzaffarpur (6,549) and Bhagalpur (6,015). Over 5,000 infections were recorded in Madhubani, Begusarai and East Champaran districts.