Brazil reports 14,521 coronavirus cases, 447 deaths

Brazil recorded 14,521 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 447 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered 4.14 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,650, according to ministry data.

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world. India, which has now registered 4.1 million cases, reported a global record 90,632 cases on Sunday and could soon overtake Brazil.