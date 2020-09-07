Left Menu
Akhilesh attacks Centre over India ranking second in COVID cases globally

Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the Centre over India ranking second globally in terms of COVID-19 cases and alleged that the government took public data from Arogya Setu app but failed to contain the pandemic.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:47 IST
Akhilesh attacks Centre over India ranking second in COVID cases globally
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the Centre over India ranking second globally in terms of COVID-19 cases and alleged that the government took public data from the Arogya Setu app but failed to contain the pandemic. India's COVID tally has surpassed Brazil to become the second most corona-hit country in the world.

"BJP government's claims have been exposed to India becoming number 2 in the world in corona cases. The government took public data from the Arogya Setu but it failed to control the spread of coronavirus. The truth of the BJP's event management drama of 'thali, tali' and lighting diyas is also in front of the public," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 percent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

