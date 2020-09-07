Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
12:26 p.m. Record 3,861 new cases take Odisha's COVID-19 tally to 1,27,892; ten fresh fatalities push death toll to 556. 10:47 a.m. Telangana adds 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths push toll to 895. 9:43 a.m. Record single-day spike of 90,802 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 42,04,613; death toll rises to 71,642: Health ministry.
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1:13 p.m.
On day one of Delhi Metro resuming services, riders worried about risks but say no other option. 12:35 p.m.
Rajasthan reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, over 700 fresh cases. 12:28 p.m.
Malaika Arora tests COVID-19 positive, quarantines at home. 12:26 p.m.
Record 3,861 new cases take Odisha's COVID-19 tally to 1,27,892; ten fresh fatalities push death toll to 556. 11:33 a.m.
Pakistan registers 394 new COVID-19 cases. 10:48 p.m.
86 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 5,000. 10:47 a.m.
Telangana adds 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths push toll to 895. 9:43 a.m.
Record single-day spike of 90,802 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 42,04,613; death toll rises to 71,642: Health ministry. 7:07 a.m. Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official.
