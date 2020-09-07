Navalny's condition is improving, Berlin hospital says

Navalny's condition is improving, Berlin hospital saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:52 IST
The condition of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has improved and he is being weaned off mechanical ventilation, Berlin's Charite hospital said on Monday in a statement.
Navalny's induced coma could be stopped and he is reacting to speech, the hospital added. "Long-term damage due to the severe poisoning cannot be ruled out."
