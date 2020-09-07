Left Menu
UK expected to announce more flexible travel quarantine rules - BBC

Britain's government is expected to announce on Monday that it will adopt a regional approach to travel corridors, meaning that travellers from areas of countries that are less affected by COVID-19 will not need to quarantine, the BBC said.

Transport minister Grant Shapps was due to speak to lawmakers at around 1430 GMT.

Spain has urged Britain to adopt more flexible travel rules so that British tourists visiting areas such as the Balearic Islands, where there are fewer coronavirus cases than on the mainland, do not have to quarantine on their return home. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by William James)

