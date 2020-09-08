Left Menu
French PM to have COVID test after contact at Tour de France

A Reuters photographer following the Tour de France said that Castex and Prudhomme spent several hours in each other's company during Saturday's stage of the race, in the Pyrenees mountain range.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:14 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex is to undergo a COVID-19 test as a precaution after he shared a car with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who has since tested positive for the virus, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday. Castex followed the route of the Tour de France on Saturday and spent time in a car following the race with tour director Christian Prudhomme. Tour organisers said on Tuesday that Prudhomme had tested positive.

Asked by Reuters about the contact, a representative of the prime minister's office said: "They were both wearing masks and respecting social distancing. The prime minister is to undergo a new test, just in case." A Reuters photographer following the Tour de France said that Castex and Prudhomme spent several hours in each other's company during Saturday's stage of the race, in the Pyrenees mountain range.

