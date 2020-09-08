Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian doctors strike again over benefits amid coronavirus

The statement said the government had spent 20 billion naira ($52.56 million) on hazard allowances for healthcare workers in April, May and June, and had met the bulk of the doctors' demands. Sokomba said the union planned to meet Ngige on Wednesday and hoped they could resolve issues and call off the strike.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:26 IST
Nigerian doctors strike again over benefits amid coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Nigerian resident doctors began their second strike of the year over pay and working conditions amid the spread of the new coronavirus, the doctors' union told Reuters on Tuesday.

The strike began on Monday, and includes 16,000 resident doctors out of a total of 42,000 doctors in the country, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, told Reuters. "It is an indefinite strike until issues are resolved," he said. "All resident doctors at the COVID-19 centres have joined the strike."

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has a total of 55,160 confirmed coronavirus infections and 1,061 deaths. Resident doctors are medical school graduates training as specialists. They are pivotal to frontline healthcare in Nigeria as they dominate the emergency wards in its hospitals.

The group last went on strike in June, demanding better benefits and more protective equipment for battling the coronavirus. They are still demanding, among other things, life insurance and hazard allowance. In a statement, Minister of Labour Chris Ngige called on the doctors to suspend the strike.

"All parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party," he said. The statement said the government had spent 20 billion naira ($52.56 million) on hazard allowances for healthcare workers in April, May and June, and had met the bulk of the doctors' demands. Sokomba said the union planned to meet Ngige on Wednesday and hoped they could resolve issues and call off the strike.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

House Democrats said Tuesday they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of ca...

Seven Indian-Americans in Forbes' list of richest people in US

Seven Indian-Americans have figured in Forbes list of richest Americans, topped by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the third year in a row. The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has been topped by Bezos, 56 who has a net worth...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...

National Education Policy lays stress on research: Javadekar

The National Education Policy NEP 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020