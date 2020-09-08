Left Menu
Noida: Record 236 COVID cases in 24-hr, tally 9,126

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 236 new COVID-19 patients, the biggest single-day surge for the district which pushed its infection tally to 9,126, official data showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 236 new COVID-19 patients, the biggest single-day surge for the district which pushed its infection tally to 9,126, official data showed. The number of active cases jumped to 1,599 from 1,520 on Monday and 1,429 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 141 patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries so far in the district reached 7,480, the data showed. The district has so far recorded 47 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.51 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

The recovery rate improved slightly to 80.96 per cent from 82.40 per cent on Monday and 83.10 per cent the previous day, according to the statistics. There were 63,256 active cases of the novel coronavirus across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. So far, 2,11,170 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,047, showed the data. PTI KIS CK

