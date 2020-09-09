Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says not worried about AstraZeneca's suspension of COVID vaccine trials

AstraZeneca Plc's suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant's unexplained illness did not mean the vaccine had been scrapped and showed safety standards were being adhered to, Australia's deputy chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:42 IST
Australia says not worried about AstraZeneca's suspension of COVID vaccine trials

AstraZeneca Plc's suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant's unexplained illness did not mean the vaccine had been scrapped and showed safety standards were being adhered to, Australia's deputy chief medical officer said on Wednesday. The British drugmaker said it voluntarily paused trials to allow an independent committee to review safety data, and it was working to expedite the review.

The New York Times cited a person familiar with matter as saying the illness was transverse myelitis, an inflammatory syndrome that affects the spinal cord and is often sparked by viral infections. AstraZeneca did not disclose the illness and declined to comment on the report. "With the information that I have got at the moment, I am not worried about it," Nick Coatsworth, the country's deputy chief medical officer told Sky News, adding the pause does not mean the vaccine "is off the table".

"In some respects, this is a very positive thing because it shows that despite the accelerated vaccine development, safety is the priority of the clinical trialists and investigators," he said. While Australia has ordered millions of doses if the vaccine proves successful, Coatsworth said the country had invested in several inoculation candidates "knowing not all of them will get through".

The Australian state at the centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, Victoria, reported 76 new cases on Wednesday, its biggest rise in daily cases in three days although average daily case numbers in regional areas were declining. Regional Victoria was "on the cusp" of meeting its target average rate of new infections to justify easing restrictions on Sept. 14, state Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference. A higher-level lockdown of Melbourne will end on Sept. 28 at the earliest.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia's 25 million population, now accounts for about 75% of the country's almost 26,500 COVID-19 cases and 90% of its 781 deaths. New South Wales, the country's most populous state, logged nine new daily cases, while the northern state of Queensland reported eight.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways t...

RPI supports Kangana Ranaut, hold protest outside Mumbai airport

Hours after Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, his party workers launched a protest outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The party leaders were...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus "terror" as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the Belarus authorities of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes.Maxim Znak was the latest figure to be ...

Man arrested with 7 cartridges at IGI airport

A 41-year-old man was arrested after seven cartridges were found in his hand baggage during a security check at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Kalathiya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020