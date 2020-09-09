Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

More than 5,800 people with the disease have died, many times higher per capita than in neighbouring Nordic countries but lower than Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Gatherings of more than six to be banned in England Tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across the whole of England are to be announced on Wednesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control a spike in COVID-19 infections. From Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:05 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 190,000

Coronavirus deaths in the United States were approaching 190,000 on Wednesday along with a spike in new cases in the U.S. Midwest, with states such as Iowa and South Dakota emerging as the new hotspots in the past few weeks. Iowa currently has one of the highest rates of infection in the nation, with 15% of tests last week coming back positive. Nearby South Dakota has a positive test rate of 19% and North Dakota is at 18%, according to a Reuters analysis.

The surge in Iowa and South Dakota is being linked to colleges reopening in Iowa and an annual motorcycle rally last month in Sturgis, South Dakota. Kansas, Idaho and Missouri are also among the top 10 states for positive test rates. [nL1N2G303V

AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial AstraZeneca has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, a move seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout.

On Tuesday, the British drugmaker said it voluntarily paused trials, including late-stage ones, to allow an independent committee to review safety data, and it was working to expedite the review to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline. The vaccine, which AstraZeneca is developing with the University of Oxford, has been described by the World Health Organization as probably the world's leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development.

Low positive test rate in Sweden Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2% coming back positive, the health agency said on Tuesday. That is the lowest rate since the pandemic began, and it comes at a time when other European countries are seeing surges in infections.

Sweden avoided a lockdown and instead emphasized personal responsibility, social distancing and good hygiene in a bid to slow rather than eradicate a disease deemed here to stay. The strategy drew fierce criticism home and abroad as deaths shot up during the spring but has also been lauded by WHO officials as a sustainable model. More than 5,800 people with the disease have died, many times higher per capita than in neighbouring Nordic countries but lower than Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Gatherings of more than six to be banned in England Tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across the whole of England are to be announced on Wednesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control a spike in COVID-19 infections.

From Sept. 14, groups of more than six people will be banned from meeting and fined if they fail to comply, Johnson will say. The number of cases in Britain has begun to rise sharply again in recent days. Although testing is more widespread and the number of people in hospital is well below the peak of the outbreak, ministers fear it is beginning to slip out of control.

The previous limit on the number of people who could socialise together was 30. Mystery case in Thailand

Thailand said it had tested nearly 600 people potentially exposed to the country's first domestic coronavirus case in over three months, but has so far found no new infections. The man, 37, had worked as a nightclub DJ at three different venues in the capital Bangkok in the two weeks before he tested positive on arrival in prison following a conviction for a drugs-related offence.

How the man became infected remains a mystery, with all of Thailand's recent cases, typically less than a handful each day, detected in state quarantine among people returning from abroad. (Compiled by Linda Noakes Editing by Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China's biggest airshow to go ahead as originally planned - event organiser

Chinas International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the countrys biggest airshow, will go ahead in November, the organiser said on Wednesday, backtracking on an earlier announcement the 2020 event had been cancelled due to COVID-19. As ...

Dr Harsh Vardhan attends 73rd session of WHO South-East Asia Region

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare digitally attended the 73rd session of WHO South-East Asia Region, here today in the presence of Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Dr P...

Chennithala tenders apology over insensitive remark in rape case

After his remark in a rape case in the State kicked up a row, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Asssembly Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday tendered an apology and retracted the statement. In a Facebook post, Chennithala said even thoug...

Athletics-European cross country championships cancelled due to pandemic

European Athletics on Wednesday cancelled the continents cross country championships set for December in Ireland due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continents governing body for the sport said the conditions in Ireland with regard to the vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020