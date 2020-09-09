Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; tally crosses 2 lakh-mark

The national capital recorded 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the death toll mounted to 4,638, authorities said. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day.

The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on June 23. Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases rose to 23,733 from 22,377 the previous day, it said. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,618 on Tuesday.

The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,638 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,01,174..