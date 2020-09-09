Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj's COVID-19 case count goes up by 1,329, death toll by 16

Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,08,295 with the addition of 1,329 new cases on Wednesday, the state health department said. With 75,936 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the 30-lakh mark and rose to 30,01,383. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours wereat the rate of 1,168.24 tests per day per million population, the department said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:04 IST
Guj's COVID-19 case count goes up by 1,329, death toll by 16

Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,08,295 with the addition of 1,329 new cases on Wednesday, the state health department said. With 16 fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,152, it said.

As many as 1,336 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 88,815, the department said in its release. With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 82.01 per cent.

Like Tuesday, the number of recovered cases exceeded the new cases on Wednesday. With 75,936 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the 30-lakh mark and rose to 30,01,383.

Tests conducted in the last 24 hours wereat the rate of 1,168.24 tests per day per million population, the department said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,08,295, new cases 1,329, deaths 3,152, discharged 88,815, active cases 16,328 and people tested so far 30,01,383.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Make nature conservation a people's movement: Vice Prez Naidu on 'Himalayan Day'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for making nature conservation a peoples movement and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth, to actively take up the cause. Speaking at a webinar here to mark Himalayan Day, he ca...

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO a huge hit among investors; subscribed 151 times

The initial public offering of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. According to data available with the NSE...

For small printing firm, Myanmar election boosts business for now

While the coronavirus pandemic hits many businesses in Myanmar, one small printing firm is seeing business boom as popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi seeks re-election in November.Staff at Htet Khine Soes Yangon shop are working day and night ...

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

Adds details throughout By Matt BlombergPHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020