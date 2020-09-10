Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Latin America surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths; AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial and more

Latin America surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Latin America passed 300,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the virus showing no signs of abating in the world's worst hit region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:29 IST
Health News Roundup: Latin America surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths; AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Latin America surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Latin America passed 300,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the virus showing no signs of abating in the world's worst hit region. Latin America passed the latest grim milestone after Brazil, which has the highest death toll in the region, reported an additional 1,075 deaths to bring its coronavirus tally to 128,539 fatalities.

Global coronavirus deaths hit 900,000 as cases surge in India

The global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally. The United States remains the world's worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

New York to resume indoor dining, Los Angeles bans Halloween parties

New York City restaurants struggling to stay in business after months of closures imposed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic won a long-awaited approval on Wednesday to resume limited indoor dining. But Los Angeles County health officials prohibited Halloween parties and said children should not be allowed to trick or treat during the popular fall holiday on Oct. 31.

AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, rollout doubts dent shares

AstraZeneca has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, denting the British drugmaker's shares on Wednesday as the move was seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout. On Tuesday, AstraZeneca said it voluntarily paused trials, including late-stage ones, to allow an independent committee to review safety data, and it was working to expedite the review to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline.

Battery-powered face mask seeks to fight COVID and foggy glasses

A South Korean company has invented a battery-powered filtered face mask designed to reduce annoying problems associated with conventional designs, such as breathing difficulties and fogged-up glasses. LG Electronics' PuriCare Wearable, which comes in one size and weighs as much as a pair of ski goggles, features two fans and high-efficiency particle air filters that clean air coming in and exhaled breath going out.

U.S. set to end enhanced screening of some international travelers for COVID-19: sources

The U.S. government is set to end enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and drop requirements that travelers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports, according to U.S. and airline officials and a government document seen by Reuters. The changes are set to take effect as early as Monday, according to the draft rollout plan seen by Reuters, but the move could still be delayed, U.S. officials said.

British researchers design death risk tool for COVID-19 patients

British scientists have developed a four-level scoring model for predicting the death risk of patients hospitalised with COVID-19, saying it should help doctors quickly decide on the best care for each patient. The tool, detailed in research published in the BMJ medical journal on Wednesday, helps doctors put patients into one of four COVID-19 risk groups - from low, to intermediate, high, or very high risk of death.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,892 to 255,366: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,892 to 255,366, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by three to 9,341, the tally showed.

India reports record daily jump of 95,735 coronavirus cases

India reported record jumps in new coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, taking its tally of cases past 4.4 million, health ministry figures showed. In the last 24 hours, 95,735 new infections were detected, with 1,172 deaths accounting for the highest single-day mortality figures in more than a month, to push the toll beyond 75,000.

Israeli hospital Sheba, UAE's APEX to develop health technologies

Israel's Sheba Medical Center and the United Arab Emirates's APEX National Investment said on Thursday they signed a preliminary agreement to jointly promote healthcare technologies in the UAE and the Gulf region. The memorandum of understanding is the first cooperation announced between an Israeli hospital with an Emirati company after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise relations last month.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change, scientists say

The planet is showing signs its in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the U.S. West, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heat waves from Californ...

Japan's Suga is voters' favourite as opposition picks new leader

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga is the voters favourite to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to a poll published by the daily Mainichi Shimbun on Thursday, amid speculation over an early general election.About 44 of ...

Mumbai cops provide security outside Kangana's house, office

Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday. The Queen actor has already been given Y-plus category sec...

Karnataka minister Prabhu Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Karnatakas Minister of Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.I have tested positive with Covid-19 and I am under home isolation, said the minister on Thursday in a media statement.As p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020