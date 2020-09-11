Left Menu
Odisha reports record 3,991 new COVID-19 cases

Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 687 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (392) and Puri (332), the official said. The fresh deaths were reported from eight districts, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:23 IST
Odisha on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 3,991 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,39,121, a Health Department official said. Eleven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 591, he said.

The state also reported the recovery of 2,706 patients taking the number of people cured of the infection to 1,08,001, which is 77.63 per cent of the total caseload. Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 687 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (392) and Puri (332), the official said.

The fresh deaths were reported from eight districts, he said. While two patients each died in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts, one each succumbed to the infection in Bhadrak, Ganjam, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada districts, the official said.

Ganjam has reported most of the deaths at 214, followed by Khurda where 82 people have so far died. Odisha's fatality rate is one of the lowest in the country at 0.42 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra, said.

There are 30,476 active cases in the state at present. Odisha has so far tested 22.73 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 47,161 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to conduct health screening in all slums and other localities in the city. Newly appointed BMC Additional Commissioner Parul Patwari said that 565 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been formed to carry out the job.

She said the BMC will collect garbage along with bio- medical wastes from the house of the infected people, who are in home isolation. "To stop the spread of the virus, the BMC will keep a constant vigil on the infected persons to ascertain whether they are abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines," Patwari said.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health, Niranjan Mishra said the COVID surge is likely to come down from the last week of September. He said the positivity rate will fall if people strictly abide by the standard protocol like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

