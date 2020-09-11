Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian state to test Russia's vaccine, eyes buying 50 million doses

If the trials that are expected to start in October are successful, Bahia will look to market the Russian vaccine in Brazil through its pharmaceutical research center Bahiafarma, the state's health secretary Fabio Vilas-Boas said in a statement. A source in the Bahia government said the state expects to commit on Friday to buying 50 million doses of Sputnik V.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 04:52 IST
Brazilian state to test Russia's vaccine, eyes buying 50 million doses

The Brazilian state of Bahia has signed an agreement to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and plans to buy 50 million doses to market in Brazil, officials said on Thursday.

Governor Rui Costa said a confidentiality agreement was signed on Tuesday to undertake the trials and Bahia will receive an initial 500 doses as soon as Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approves the protocol for testing. Russia has touted Sputnik as the first vaccine against coronavirus to be registered in the world, even though Phase 3 trials have yet to be completed.

Costa said Brazil's federal government should be doing more to establish international partnerships to help the research on the vaccines that are being developed to fight the pandemic. If the trials that are expected to start in October are successful, Bahia will look to market the Russian vaccine in Brazil through its pharmaceutical research center Bahiafarma, the state's health secretary Fabio Vilas-Boas said in a statement.

A source in the Bahia government said the state expects to commit on Friday to buying 50 million doses of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine is being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute and marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which last month entered an agreement with the Brazilian state of Paraná to test and produce the vaccine.

In a briefing on Thursday, RDIF Chief Executive Kiril Dmitriev said "yet another big state in Brazil has agreed to procure 50 million of doses of vaccine," though he declined to name the state and said the announcement would come on Friday.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers put Buehler (blister) on IL, recall Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers put starting pitcher Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a blister on his right hand for the second time in two weeks. The Dodgers recalled reliever Joe Kelly from the IL. Kelly, who missed 27 gam...

Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 10, up from seven cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said in statement. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the cases were imported inf...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Brussels threatens legal action over UK Brexit treaty breach httpson.ft.com3ik2rul - Russian ...

New Zealand to review livestock exports by sea after capsizing of ship

New Zealand on Friday launched a review of its livestock exports by sea, after a ship that left its shores with nearly 6,000 cows and 43 crew members capsized off Japan last week.Gulf Livestock 1, which left Napier Port last month bound for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020