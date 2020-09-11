Left Menu
UP govt reduces cost of COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600

With the price of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for coronavirus testing coming down, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the charge for conducting COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 by all labs including those privately owned. "The prices of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for COVID tests have come down.

11-09-2020
UP govt reduces cost of COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the price of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for coronavirus testing coming down, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the charge for conducting COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 by all labs including those privately owned. "The prices of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for COVID tests have come down. Hence, the April order on pricing of the test has been amended. The maximum price of test will now be Rs 1,600," said Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad in an order issued on Thursday evening.

The order was implemented with immediate effect, the state's Health department said. As per the order, the price of COVID-19 confirmatory test through TrueNat was also fixed at Rs 1,600. Action will be taken against those violating the order by charging more than the prescribed fee under the Epidemic Act, it said.

This is the second time that the price of COVID-19 test had been reduced. When private labs were first allowed testing via RTPCR, the fee for each test was Rs 4,500 which wa then reduced to Rs 2,500 in April. Now, labs cannot charge over Rs 1,600 per test, as per the fresh orders. The objective of reducing the price is to ensure that maximum number of people are tested, a senior health official said.

Director Information, Shishir said, "On Thursday, UP conducted 1,50,652 tests and total tests in the state done so far are 72,17,980. Out of 1,50,652 tests on Thursday, 50,000 tests were done on RTPCR and that too by government labs. It is a record achievement of UP. The state is doing maximum tests in India."

