Myanmar reports 115 new cases of coronavirus as it grapples with second wave
Myanmar reported 115 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a day after imposing sweeping new lockdown measures in its battle on a second wave of infections. The tally stands at 2,265 cases and 14 deaths after infections quadrupled over the last month, since the virus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine, following weeks without a domestic case. The health ministry announced 115 new cases in a Facebook post on Friday, following 142 reported on Thursday evening.Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:07 IST
Myanmar reported 115 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a day after imposing sweeping new lockdown measures in its battle on a second wave of infections. The tally stands at 2,265 cases and 14 deaths after infections quadrupled over the last month, since the virus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine, following weeks without a domestic case.
The health ministry announced 115 new cases in a Facebook post on Friday, following 142 reported on Thursday evening. In the wake of the new outbreak, opposition parties have called for general elections set for November to be postponed.
On Thursday the government ordered people not to travel, except in emergencies. Domestic airlines announced that services have been suspended until the end of September and health authorities widened a stay-at-home order to nearly half of the townships in greater Yangon, the biggest city.
ALSO READ
Amid contagion fears, Myanmar parents back school closures
India gives USD 5 million to Myanmar for third year of India-Myanmar Border Area Development
Myanmar: Upcoming elections an opportunity to take a new inclusive democratic path
Drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore seized near Myanmar border
Myanmar reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections