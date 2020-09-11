Left Menu
Health ministry to document data on post-COVID complications; NCDC likely to do telephonic survey of recovered patients

The ministry has drafted a format for gathering the information on post-COVID-19 complications faced by patients from across states and union territories, sources said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is concurrently working on developing a registry of post-COVID-19 sequelae to capture data on the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:44 IST
The Union Health Ministry has initiated an exercise to document data on post-COVID 19 complications as part of which the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is likely to carry out a telephonic survey among recovered patients in the country using existing database. The ministry has drafted a format for gathering the information on post-COVID-19 complications faced by patients from across states and union territories, sources said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is concurrently working on developing a registry of post-COVID-19 sequelae to capture data on the same. So far, a total of 35,42,663 people from coronavirus infection have recovered in the country, according to government data.

Instances of patients facing post-COVID complications like respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological problems, immunological reactions among children and fibrosis in lungs have come to the fore within the country as well as abroad. "In view of the ongoing pandemic, it becomes essential to monitor and gather relevant data on post-COVID-19 sequelae as the information collected will aid in planning the public health responses," an official said.

A committee of domain knowledge experts, known as joint monitoring group under the health ministry is currently working on a guidance note on possible complications that may afflict recovered patients. The guidance note would be issued to the states so that they can share it with the health facilities in their areas for patients getting discharged. The draft format for gathering data on post-COVID sequelae includes providing information like age, occupation, co-morbidity status, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, when tests positive and date of discharge and would help in preparing the guidance note, sources said.

The assessment of post COVID sequelae symptoms includes respiratory manifestations like chronic cough, breathlessness, impaired renal function, cardiac injury, psychological issues, loss of taste and smell, weakness and poor endurance among others. Experts from AIIMS recently have highlighted the need to have post-COVID clinics at all tertiary care hospitals where recovered patients facing health issues can be checked to understand the impact of coronavirus on various organs of the body.

