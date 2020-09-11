Left Menu
Development News Edition

Desperate migrants stranded on Greek island seek shelter, Europe weighs options

Despairing migrants left without shelter on the island of Lesbos after a fire destroyed Greece's biggest refugee camp faced off against police on Friday as authorities began setting up hundreds of tents to try to contain the crisis. With more than 12,000 former occupants of the overcrowded Moria reception centre now camping out in fields and along roadsides without food or water and threatened by a possible spread of coronavirus infections, the need for a solution has become increasingly urgent.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:20 IST
Desperate migrants stranded on Greek island seek shelter, Europe weighs options

Despairing migrants left without shelter on the island of Lesbos after a fire destroyed Greece's biggest refugee camp faced off against police on Friday as authorities began setting up hundreds of tents to try to contain the crisis.

With more than 12,000 former occupants of the overcrowded Moria reception centre now camping out in fields and along roadsides without food or water and threatened by a possible spread of coronavirus infections, the need for a solution has become increasingly urgent. But the Greek government has been forced to tread warily due to growing anger among residents of an island whose location a few miles off the Turkish coast has kept them on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis for years.

"Moria is a monstrosity," Dimitris Koursoubas, a senior official responsible for migration in the northern Aegean islands, said, saying the fire which destroyed the camp on Wednesday presented a "tragic opportunity" to find a solution. "We want all the migrants out, for national reasons. Moria is over," he said.

The migrants, most from Africa, Syria or Afghanistan, have been desperate to get off the island and a group of several hundred gathered a few miles outside the main port of Mytilene, near a supermarket where helicopters landed tents and supplies. Shouting "Freedom!" and "No police!" and waving handmade signs reading "No new camp", or "Please Help Us!" they faced off against police who blocked them going down the road into town.

Greek officials say they believe the fire in the Moria centre was lit deliberately by migrants reacting to quarantine measures after COVID-19 was detected in the camp last week. The emergency has once again highlighted Europe's patchy response to a multi-year crisis that has seen more than a million migrants reach its shores, often on board flimsy vessels and fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East and beyond.

"SLEEPING AMONG GRAVES" "The clock has run out on how long Europe can be without a migration policy. Now is the time to change this," Margaritis Schinas, the European commissioner responsible for migration and asylum policy, said at a news conference in Berlin.

Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Italy, where most migrant boats arrive, have long demanded that other EU states take in more asylum seekers, but Hungary and Poland, among others, have refused to share the burden. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, speaking alongside Schinas, said France and Germany had agreed to take in most of around 400 minors who have been moved from Lesbos to the Greek mainland.

But there has been no wider agreement on resettlement and Greek authorities have refused any mass transfers off Lesbos. "Life meets death here," said Eftychia Sougioultzi, a 64-year-old local woman, visiting a cemetery where her daughter is buried. "Yesterday I saw children sobbing, sleeping among the graves."

For the migrants seeking shade from the blazing late summer heat, many of whom lost whatever possessions they had in the blaze, the outlook is bleak. "I want somebody to help us because this is too much, you know, I wake up in the morning, I think things will change but nothing changes," said Pamela, a Congolese woman who escaped the fire with just her children and has since slept in the open.

"All my things are gone, I don't have anything, no clothes, like nothing." The World Health Organization said it was sending two emergency medical teams. Officials also said 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests had been brought to the island to handle a possible upsurge in cases.

In the chaos following the blaze, authorities have lost track of at least 35 people who had tested positive. (Writing by James Mackenzie; Additional reporting Angeliki Koutantou, Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Gareth Jones and Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PSG signs right back Florenzi from Roma on season's loan

French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a seasons loan from Italian club Roma. PSG announced the deal on Friday, adding it has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 internationa...

HC notice to A R Rahman over tax dept's plea of musician using foundation to evade tax

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to music composer A R Rahman on a petition filed by the Income Tax department alleging that he used a foundation in which he is the managing trustee as a conduit to evade tax and routed Rs three...

French PM: no new lockdown over COVID-19 surge

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.He said these would include f...

NDA will win 220 seats in Bihar Assembly elections: Union minister

Union minister and senior Bihar BJP leader Nityanand Rai on Friday asserted that the NDA will form the government in the state, winning 220 out of the 243 seats in the assembly elections, which are due in October- November. I am confident t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020