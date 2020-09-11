Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novichok used on Navalny 'harder' than previous forms -Spiegel

The novichok nerve agent used to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was 'harder' than previous forms, Der Spiegel magazine reported the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service as saying. Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, informed what Spiegel termed a "secret meeting" about the potency of the poison, the magazine said, but did not give any other details of the meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:13 IST
Novichok used on Navalny 'harder' than previous forms -Spiegel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The novichok nerve agent used to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was 'harder' than previous forms, Der Spiegel magazine reported the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service as saying.

Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, informed what Spiegel termed a "secret meeting" about the potency of the poison, the magazine said, but did not give any other details of the meeting. Spiegel added that a delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was said to have visited at the weekend the Berlin hospital where Navalny is being treated.

The BND foreign intelligence service declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. "The Federal Intelligence Service will comment on any findings exclusively to the federal government and the responsible committees of the German Bundestag that meet in secret," a spokeswoman said. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's highest-profile critic, was airlifted to Germany last month after falling violently ill while travelling in Siberia.

German doctors say he was poisoned with novichok, a Russian nerve agent. Moscow says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned. Der Spiegel reported on Thursday that Navalny had made further progress in his recovery, and was able to speak again.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Israel-Gulf 'normalisation' moves follow years of failed peace initiatives

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrains decisions to normalise relations with Israel follows a history of peace efforts between Israel, the Palestinians and their Arab allies that have failed to overcome decades of distrust and violence. Most...

French PM: No new nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 surge

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.France has the worlds seventh...

Police debunk social media misinformation linking Oregon wildfires to activists

Several Oregon police departments have aimed to debunk misinformation spreading on social media platforms this week, including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, blaming leftist and right-wing groups for wildfires raging in the state. Rumors spr...

Avg hike of 1.74 pc in ready reckoner rates in Maha; Pune tops

The Maharashtra government on Friday hiked ready reckoner rates by an average of 1.74 per cent across the state. The new rates were announced here by Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector-General of Revenue and Controller of Stamps.The publicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020