Pak reports 526 fresh COVID-19 cases

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reached 301,481 after 526 new coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday, the health ministry said. The country also registered six fresh COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 6,379, while 534 patients are in critical condition, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The data showed that 289,429 people have recovered fully, including 893, who recuperated in the last one day. The data revealed that the number of active patients was 5,673. Sindh province has reported 131,880 cases, Punjab, 97,679, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 36,942, Islamabad, 15,901, Balochistan, 13,483, Gilgit-Baltistan, 3,196 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 2,400 cases.

The authorities have performed 2,939,790 tests, including 31,411 in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry data.