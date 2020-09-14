Left Menu
Don't delay hospital admission: Goa CM tells people

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday expressed worry over deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the state and appealed to people to not ignore symptoms. It is sad that people are brought in dead to hospitals," Sawant said in a video message. At 14, Goa on Monday reported its highest single-day deaths due to the infection.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:32 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday expressed worry over deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the state and appealed to people to not ignore symptoms. "Get yourself tested, if there are signs. It is sad that people are brought in dead to hospitals," Sawant said in a video message.

At 14, Goa on Monday reported its highest single-day deaths due to the infection. Out of the 14 fatalities, nine patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, two at ESI hospital in Margao, while three others succumbed at the South Goa District Hospital.

Calling for more awareness, the CM said people should get themselves tested after noticing symptoms. He said there are enough vacant beds available in various state-run facilities.

"We have set up testing facilities at every Primary Health Centre (PHC). People can get tested there and if found positive, should get admitted immediately," the CM added..

