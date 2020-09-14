15 deaths, 1,043 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand
So far, 429 deaths have been reported in the state, it said. According to it, 385 fresh cases were reported in Dehradun; 224 in Haridwar; 212 in Udham Singh Nagar and 46 in Nainital. As many as 136 patients have shifted out of the state, it said.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:35 IST
Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday as 1,043 cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 33,016, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department. So far, 429 deaths have been reported in the state, it said.
According to it, 385 fresh cases were reported in Dehradun; 224 in Haridwar; 212 in Udham Singh Nagar and 46 in Nainital. Nine patients died at AIIMS, Rishikesh; four at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani; and two at Doon Medical College.
So far, a total of 22,077 have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that 10,374 people are still under treatment. As many as 136 patients have shifted out of the state, it said.
ALSO READ
Nainital HC posts hearing on plea by woman who accused BJP MLA of sexual harassment
Unlock 4: Boating resumes in Nainital, tourism industry getting back on track
Mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee immersed in Ganga at Haridwar
Nainital HC stays arrest of woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment
King cobra spotted at 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand's Nainital