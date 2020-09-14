15 deaths, 1,043 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand

Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday as 1,043 cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 33,016, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department. So far, 429 deaths have been reported in the state, it said.

According to it, 385 fresh cases were reported in Dehradun; 224 in Haridwar; 212 in Udham Singh Nagar and 46 in Nainital. Nine patients died at AIIMS, Rishikesh; four at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani; and two at Doon Medical College.

So far, a total of 22,077 have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that 10,374 people are still under treatment. As many as 136 patients have shifted out of the state, it said.