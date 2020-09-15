Left Menu
UK's creaking COVID-19 test system puts health services at risk

Britain's health minister said that the government was working around the clock to fix what he said were "operational challenges" in the testing system caused by a surge in demand and it may take weeks to resolve the shortages. "There are operational challenges and we're working hard to fix them," Matt Hancock told parliament.

Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking on Tuesday as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test in a potential threat to key health services, with the government saying it may take weeks to resolve the problem. In an attempt to slow one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the West, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised in May to create a "world beating" system to test and trace people exposed to the virus.

Phil Sands, a medical engineer, who builds and repairs medical equipment at University College Hospital in London, said he has been off work for the last two days after one of his daughters developed a cold over the weekend. Sands said he has tried more than 50 times to log on to the government's website to book a test, but each time it either said there are none available or the system crashes.

"It is frustrating that I can’t work, I have no symptoms, there is nothing with me, but following the guidelines I have to stay home until I can prove that I don't have COVID-19 or the (quarantine) time has passed," he told Reuters. Attempts by Reuters reporters to get a COVID-19 test on Tuesday were greeted with a notice on the government's website saying: "This service is currently very busy. More tests should be available later."

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts in England, said a growing number staff were unable to come to work because they or someone they live with had COVID-like symptoms but couldn't get tested. He said hospital bosses were working in the dark as they did not know why there were shortages, how long they were likely to last, how geographically widespread they were nor what priority would be given to healthcare workers.

Britain advises those showing symptoms to get a test though it says the system has been burdened by people with no symptoms asking for tests. Some schools have demanded any ill students get a test or stay away for 14 days. Britain's health minister said that the government was working around the clock to fix what he said were "operational challenges" in the testing system caused by a surge in demand and it may take weeks to resolve the shortages.

"There are operational challenges and we're working hard to fix them," Matt Hancock told parliament. "As we expand capacity further we are working round the clock to ensure everyone who needs a test can get a test." Hancock said there had been a sharp rise in people coming forward for tests, including those who were not eligible.

Lawmakers from across the house complained that voters had raised repeated problems with the testing system – including for children whose schools had demanded they have a test if they showed cold symptoms.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

