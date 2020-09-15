Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalyan Singh’s condition stable: Hospital official

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection is stable, a hospital official said on Tuesday. The former chief minister was admitted to the SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for COVID-19, Dhiman had said. "He (Kalyan Singh) was having a mild illness.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:38 IST
Kalyan Singh’s condition stable: Hospital official
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection is stable, a hospital official said on Tuesday. "The condition of Singh is stable. He is afebrile and maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation on room air. He is not having fever and his BP is also normal. He has been shifted to a private room and is under observation due to comorbidities," a health bulletin released by Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said on Tuesday evening.

Singh, 88, had complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness, SGPGI Director R K Dhiman had said on Monday. The former chief minister was admitted to the SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for COVID-19, Dhiman had said.

"He (Kalyan Singh) was having a mild illness. But, he is stable and is on room air," Dhiman told PTI on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Indias tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 50 lakh, the number of recoveries improved to more than 39 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 81,000 mark on TuesdayFollowing is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in...

Sterlite Technologies to build optical fibre network for Airtel in 10 circles

Sterlite Technologies on Tuesday said it has teamed up with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network for the telco across 10 telecom circles. The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced customer experience throu...

Fire erupts in building near Beirut's port, cause unclear

A fire broke out Tuesday in a downtown Beirut building near the citys port where an explosion last month killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands and left the citys residents traumatised. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire...

Investing over Rs 2,000 cr on electrification of models: TKM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar on Tuesday confirmed that the company will invest over Rs 2,000 crore in the next 12 months, refuting a statement by a senior company official that it would stop further expansion in Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020