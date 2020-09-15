Left Menu
BMC teams to visit 40 lakh families under COVID awareness campaign

It is part of a statewide campaign of the Maharashtra government. The BMC is aiming to reach 40 lakh households in the city under the campaign, the civic body said in a release, appealing people to cooperate with the teams visiting them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:43 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday launched `My Family My Responsibility' campaign for spreading awareness about coronavirus. It is part of a statewide campaign of the Maharashtra government.

The BMC is aiming to reach 40 lakh households in the city under the campaign, the civic body said in a release, appealing people to cooperate with the teams visiting them. 5,000 teams -- each team comprisinga BMC health department personnel and two volunteers, one male and one female, will go from door to door.

The teams will check body temperature of each member of the household using thermal guns and oxygen saturation level using oximeter. If any person is found to have COVID-19 symptoms, he or she will be admitted to a nearby hospital.

The teams will also distribute leaflets providing information about COVID-19 and tell people about the precautions to be taken to avoid contracting the virus. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday conducted an online meeting with ward officers for effective implementation of the campaign, said the release.

