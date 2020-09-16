Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: US CDC reports 194,092 deaths from COVID; UK's creaking COVID test system puts health services at risk and more

U.S. FDA's Hahn plans 'significant' work with AstraZeneca in COVID-19 trial inquiry The top U.S. Food and Drug Administration official on Tuesday confirmed AstraZeneca Plc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial is on hold, saying the agency is planning to do "very significant work" with the company as it conducts its investigation after an illness in a participant in Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 02:26 IST
Health News Roundup: US CDC reports 194,092 deaths from COVID; UK's creaking COVID test system puts health services at risk and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports 194,092 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 6,537,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 34,597 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 387 to 194,092. The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, is as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2GDSzxr)

UK's creaking COVID-19 test system puts health services at risk

Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking on Tuesday as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test, with the government saying it may take weeks to resolve the problem. In an attempt to slow one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the West, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised in May to create a "world beating" system to test and trace people exposed to the virus.

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: official

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least three of those have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use programme launched in July.

AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa, health department says

AstraZeneca has resumed COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa, more than a week after tests were paused due to serious side effects in a participant in Britain, an official at the country's Department of Health told Reuters on Tuesday. The move, confirmed to Reuters by director of affordable medicines in the health department, Khadija Jamaloodien, comes after the British drugmaker on Saturday got the go-ahead to restart trials in the UK, prompting Brazil to follow suit.

Pfizer says late-stage coronavirus vaccine study shows moderate side effects

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday participants were showing mild-to-moderate side effects when given either the company's experimental coronavirus vaccine or a placebo in an ongoing late-stage study. Over 12,000 study participants had received a second dose of the vaccine, Pfizer executives said on an investor conference call.

U.S. FDA's Hahn plans 'significant' work with AstraZeneca in COVID-19 trial inquiry

The top U.S. Food and Drug Administration official on Tuesday confirmed AstraZeneca Plc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial is on hold, saying the agency is planning to do "very significant work" with the company as it conducts its investigation after an illness in a participant in Britain. "We're here to protect the American public and we're going to do very significant work with the company to figure out if there's a significant safety issue or not," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during an Instagram Live interview with Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

U.S. COVID-19 death analysis shows greater toll on Black, Hispanic youth: CDC

A disproportionate percentage of U.S. COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among Black and Hispanic people younger than 21, according to a U.S. study, a reflection of the racial and ethnic make-up of essential workers who have more exposure to COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that from Feb. 12 through July 31, there were 121 deaths among people younger than the age of 21 in 27 states.

Some volunteers quit J&J COVID-19 trial in Spain after AstraZeneca scare, investigator says

Some volunteers have quit Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial in Spain after news of side effects in a participant in AstraZeneca's trial, the Spanish programme's lead investigator told Reuters on Tuesday. The investigator, Alberto Borobia, said there were enough reserve volunteers for the trial to continue as normal, however.

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy and that cater to customers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple also introduced a new Apple Watch Series 6 that monitors blood oxygen and will cost $399 and a lower-cost Apple Watch SE for $279.

Canada not ruling out lockdown amid COVID-19 surge but eyes 'surgical approach'

Canada's health minister on Tuesday said she could not rule out another full lockdown if needed amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, but added Ottawa was significantly more prepared to manage the virus than during the first wave. Patty Hajdu's comments followed a pledge she made late Monday to take a "surgical approach" to tackling outbreaks. Canada reported 1,351 new cases on Sept. 14, the highest single daily addition since May 1, amid school reopenings and flare-ups tied to group gatherings.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...

White House's Meadows says moderates' COVID relief plan could lead to more talks

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday a 1.5 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers does not align with administration priorities but could provide a real opening for further disc...

Astros activate 2B Altuve, option RHP Castellanos

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was activated from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Altuve, who had been sidelined with a sprained right knee, was listed as batting second for the Astros 23-24 in the opene...

Irish government COVID-19 scare ends as minister tests negative

Irish government ministers dropped plans to restrict their movements on Tuesday evening after health minister Stephen Donnelly tested negative for COVID-19, a government spokeswoman said.The lower house of parliament had been suspended earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020