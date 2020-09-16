Serum Institute to resume India trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine -report

Serum Institute to resume India trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine -reportReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:41 IST
India's drugs regulator has given approval to Serum Institute of India to resume local clinical trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the Times of India reported on Wednesday, citing the Press Trust of India.
Serum did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The Drugs Controller General of India did not return an email seeking comment.
