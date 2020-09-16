Left Menu
Romania reports record jump in coronavirus cases

Since the outbreak came to light in February, 4,285 people have died and about 50,000 recovered. President Klaus Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown across the country of 20 million in March and while restrictions have been eased, masks have been compulsory in public transport and indoor public spaces since May 15.

Romania reports record jump in coronavirus cases
The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania has risen by 1,713 in the past day, a record high, taking the cumulative total to 107,011 cases, the government said on Wednesday. Since the outbreak came to light in February, 4,285 people have died and about 50,000 recovered.

President Klaus Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown across the country of 20 million in March and while restrictions have been eased, masks have been compulsory in public transport and indoor public spaces since May 15. About a third of cases have been concentrated in four areas - the capital Bucharest, Transylvania's medieval city of Brasov and in the counties of Arges and Prahova.

The spikes have been among Europe's fastest, together with Spain, France, Malta, Croatia and the Czech Republic, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The government reopened schools for 2.8 million children on Monday after a six-month closure, ordering pupils to wear face masks.

It scheduled a ballot to elect about 3,000 mayors across the country, under strict health and safety rules, on Sept. 27.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Federal Reserves decision is due at 18...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to ap...

3 held for attack on Raina's relatives; former cricketer reaches Pathankot

The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of attack on former cricketer Suresh Rainas relatives in Pathankot with the arrest of three persons. Those arrested are members of an inter-state gang of robbers, they added.Ele...

Dubai's DP World to partner with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Dubais DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israels two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.The announcement came a day after Israel and...
