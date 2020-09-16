Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to set up COVID testing camp for MLAs before Assembly session begins on Sep 29

The Health and Family Welfare Department also asked the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), state-run Capital Hospital and the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), a procurement agency, to observe all safety measures during the session which will continue till October 7. "As per direction of the Assembly Speaker, the RT-PCR test of all the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly along with their PSOs and drivers will be conducted from 7.30 am to 9.30 am on September 27 and 28 on the Assembly premises by a team of doctors," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:29 IST
Odisha to set up COVID testing camp for MLAs before Assembly session begins on Sep 29

The Odisha government on Wednesday issued instructions for setting up a camp where MLAs, their personal security officers (PSO) and drivers, besides staff of the Assembly will be tested for COVID-19 before the next session of the House begins on September 29. The Health and Family Welfare Department also asked the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), state-run Capital Hospital and the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), a procurement agency, to observe all safety measures during the session which will continue till October 7.

"As per direction of the Assembly Speaker, the RT-PCR test of all the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly along with their PSOs and drivers will be conducted from 7.30 am to 9.30 am on September 27 and 28 on the Assembly premises by a team of doctors," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra said. Again on October 4, there will be RT-PCR test of all the members, Mohapatra said in a letter to the BMC, OSMCL and the Capital Hospital.

Altogether 33 of the state's 147 MLAs, including ministers, have been infected with coronavirus but many of them have recovered from the disease. However, over 12 of them are still in quarantine, an official said. Mohapatra in the letter also mentioned that if any member feels uncomfortable during the session which will continue till October 7, they may go for Antigen test by the doctors.

The RT-PCR test will also be done for the employees of the Assembly secretariat along with those of the offices of the chief minister, other ministers, the leader of the opposition, and chief whips from 7.30 AM to 9.30 AM from September 26 to 28 on the Assembly premises, he said. Besides the MLAs, officials who are required to go inside the Assembly hall will be provided with face-shield, mask, gloves and sanitiser by the Health Department daily during the session.

Mohapatra directed the BMC to make all arrangements after consultation with the Assembly secretariat. The Capital Hospital was asked to deploy doctors and medical staff along with testing kits at the camp, while the OSMCL was directed to provide face-shields, masks, gloves and sanitiser for use of MLAs and others during the session.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Army pays tributes to jawan killed in Pak firing along LoC in Rajouri

The Army on Wednesday paid tributes with full military honours to a soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district. Naik Aneesh Thomas was killed and two others, includ...

Kashmiri Pandits' organisation seeks relaxation for PM package employees amid spike in COVID cases

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits on Wednesday appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to either exempt the community members selected under the prime ministers employment package from j...

Democrat Biden to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will lay out on Wednesday how he plans if elected to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine, seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trumps approach to combating the pandemic. ...

U.S. plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine immediately after regulators authorize it

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it will start distributing a COVID-19 vaccine within one day of regulatory authorization as it plans for the possibility that a limited number of vaccine doses may be available at the end of the year.Of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020