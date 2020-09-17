Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fears surge in demand for hand sanitiser could fuel child labour

By Christine Murray LONDON, Sept 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Soaring global demand for hand sanitiser to combat the new coronavirus could increase the use of forced and child labour in sugarcane plantations, UK-based researchers said on Thursday. Sugarcane is used to make ethanol for alcohol-based gels and seven of the world's largest sugarcane producers - including Brazil, Mexico and Thailand - have a high to extreme risk of child and forced labour, said analytics firm Verisk Maplecroft.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 04:32 IST
Fears surge in demand for hand sanitiser could fuel child labour

By Christine Murray LONDON, Sept 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Soaring global demand for hand sanitiser to combat the new coronavirus could increase the use of forced and child labour in sugarcane plantations, UK-based researchers said on Thursday.

Sugarcane is used to make ethanol for alcohol-based gels and seven of the world's largest sugarcane producers - including Brazil, Mexico and Thailand - have a high to extreme risk of child and forced labour, said analytics firm Verisk Maplecroft. "A lot of structural challenges that producing countries ... already had are now being laid bare by the pandemic," said Jimena Blanco, head of its Americas team.

After decades of progress, the United Nations has warned that millions of children around the world could be pushed into work as schools have closed and families struggle to survive the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The UN's special rapporteur on contemporary slavery said on Wednesday there was an acute risk the poorest would be pushed into forced labour and firms that exploit workers making drugs and equipment to fight COVID-19 should be held accountable.

A global scramble for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks has led governments and businesses to rush into deals with new suppliers. "They are prioritising urgency as opposed to social impacts that they are causing," said Victoria Gama, a human rights analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, calling for increased transparency in supply chains.

She said it was hard to know how much sugarcane ends up as hand sanitiser as it is used in many products, from sugar to biofuels. CONSUMER PRESSURE

In Mexico, where Verisk Maplecroft rated the risk of child labour as extreme, schools are closed due to COVID-19 and learning is being done via television, although some children in rural areas do not have sets in their homes. The charity World Vision is currently working to ensure school enrollment for migrant children, discouraging drop outs and improving teacher training.

The project's director Oscar Castillo is worried that more minors will start working in the fields if schools do not open in January. "There has to be a comprehensive approach," Castillo said, adding that buyers also had to do their due diligence.

"If you say 'I'm not buying from you anymore', it creates pressure but you're not helping solve the problem." While fears of spreading the virus and government budget cuts make labour oversight more difficult, potentially leading to more abuses, growing consumer pressure for ethical goods is driving positive change, said Blanco of Verisk Maplecroft.

"We've made huge strides and from a business perspective it's not going to go away, it's going to become more intense if anything," she said.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Wainwright hurls CG, Cards take Game 1 over Brewers

Tyler ONeill and Brad Miller each hit solo homers and Adam Wainwright tossed his second complete game of 2020, albeit of the seven-inning variety, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals took the opener of a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brew...

Chargers DE Bosa (triceps) misses practice

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa did not practice Wednesday due to a triceps injury. His status for Sundays game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be determined later in the week, head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday.Bosa led all NFL pa...

Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes 675 kg of cannabis

The police seized 675 kg of cannabis that was allegedly being transported in a lorry from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha. While searching the vehicle, the police found a huge amount of cannabis that was apparently stored in a hidden cabin.Speakin...

COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in US from October: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday local time said that the COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed across the United States starting October and close to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of 2020. We are on track to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020