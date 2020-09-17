Mainland China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

Mainland China reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic patients also fell to 14 from 16 a day earlier, though China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,223, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.