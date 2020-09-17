Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recoveries exceed active cases of COVID-19 by over 30 lakh, active cases comprise 19.73 pc of total caseload

India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 40 lakh and exceed the active cases of infection by 30,15,103, taking the recovery rate to 78.64 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:38 IST
Recoveries exceed active cases of COVID-19 by over 30 lakh, active cases comprise 19.73 pc of total caseload
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 40 lakh and exceed the active cases of infection by 30,15,103, taking the recovery rate to 78.64 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakh as on date. There are 10,09,976 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprise 19.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data updated at 8 am showed. Close to half -- 48.45 per cent -- of the active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. "Together with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, these five states contribute nearly 60 per cent of the total active infections," the ministry underlined.

Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22 pc) while the states of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6,580), Uttar Pradesh (6,476) and Tamil Nadu (5,768) contributed 35.87 per cent of the new recoveries. These states together account for 57.1 per cent of total new recoveries, the ministry said adding, "Spurred by high recoveries, the national recovery rate continues to follow its rising curve. It has risen to 78.64 per cent as on date." India has been registering very high recoveries for two consecutive days, the ministry said.

More than 82,000 COVID patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days. "These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100 per cent increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days," it highlighted. As many as 1,132 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. With 474 new cases of mortality, Maharashtra accounts for more than 40 per cent of the new deaths. The four states of Uttar Pradesh (86), Punjab (78), Andhra Pradesh (64), West Bengal (61) contributed 25.5 per cent of the fatalities during the same period, the ministry said.

A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India' s COVID-19 tally to 51,18,253, while the death toll climbed to 83,198, with the virus claiming 1,132 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday conveyed their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthdayIn a tweet, Khan conveyed his heartiest wishes to Modi and said May you be bless...

Italian-led investigation busts ethnic Albanian crime gang

A meticulously coordinated police operation in 10 countries has smashed an ethnic Albanian-organized crime syndicate that smuggled cocaine from South America into Europe and led to the arrest of 20 suspects, the EUs police agency announced ...

U.S. charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged five Chinese residents and two Malaysian businessmen in a wide-ranging hacking effort that encompassed targets from videogames to pro-democracy activists.Federal prosecutors said ...

Less than 3% population in tribal-dominated districts COVID positive: Govt 

Less than 3 percent population in 177 tribal-dominated districts in the county has been detected as positive for coronavirus, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also told the Upper Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020