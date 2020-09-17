Left Menu
Development News Edition

Less than 3% population in tribal-dominated districts COVID positive: Govt 

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has also done mapping of sectoral gaps down to the level of gram panchayats and villages in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development, Munda said. The data has been shared with all states, who have been asked to work out strategies for mitigating sectoral gaps at the village-level including in the field of healthcare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:34 IST
Less than 3% population in tribal-dominated districts COVID positive: Govt 
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Less than 3 percent population in 177 tribal-dominated districts in the county has been detected as positive for coronavirus, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also told the Upper House that so far, there has been "no report of major outbreak of the disease in tribal areas".

Citing a recent study conducted by IIT Delhi, the minister said, "Less than 3 percent of the population in 177 districts with 25 percent tribal population or more has been detected as corona positive". The minister also said the COVID response team of his ministry has formulated a pandemic response plan to protect the livelihoods and health of Scheduled Tribes. "The same has been approved by the Secretary, Tribal Affairs, and circulated among various stakeholders for necessary action. States and Union Territories have been asked to utilize funds from state tribal sub plans and submit a comprehensive proposal on these lines under various schemes of the ministry," he said. Measures in the response plan include provision of community kitchens in tribal areas, ensuring supply of ration, basic financial support through direct benefit transfer, improving village-level water availability, and support towards creation of isolation and quarantine facilities in areas with ST population. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has also done mapping of sectoral gaps down to the level of gram panchayats and villages in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development, Munda said.

The data has been shared with all states, who have been asked to work out strategies for mitigating sectoral gaps at the village-level including in the field of healthcare. This ministry has also prepared a Tribal Health Action Plan which was shared with NITI Aayog, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AYUSH and the states in November 2019, he said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

MSME lays out new guidelines for pottery, beekeeping activities

The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSME ministry on Thursday said it has come out with new guidelines for two schemes - pottery and beekeeping activities. It said that for pottery activity, the government will provide assistance of pott...

'Mahalaya Amavasya' observed in TN

Mahalaya Amavasya considered auspicious for remembering ancestors was observed by people on Thursday across Tamil Nadu. Believers flocked to temples, banks of rivers including Cauvery, mandapams that are part of ancient shrines to offer pra...

Scientists develop world's smallest ultrasound detector

Scientists have developed the worlds smallest ultrasound detector, which is 100 times tinier than an average human hair, and can visualise features that are much smaller than previously possible, an advance that may lead to better ways of s...

Only 14% of England COVID-19 tests come back in 24 hours, in sharp drop as system buckles

Only 14 of coronavirus test results in England came back within 24 hours last week, a sharp fall from the week before, according to data on Thursday that adds to pressure on a government fending off criticism that its strategy is collapsing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020