Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases will show rise as testing ramped up; situation as of now fine: Jain

Interacting with reporters, he also said, reports of the sero-prevalance survey conducted in the first week of September will be first put before the high court. Delhi recorded 4,473 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.3 lakh, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:44 IST
COVID-19 cases will show rise as testing ramped up; situation as of now fine: Jain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 cases in the city will show a rise in the next 10 days as testing capacity has been quadrupled, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said, while asserting that the plan is to contain the spread of the infection in the long-run through effective isolation. Interacting with reporters, he also said, reports of the sero-prevalance survey conducted in the first week of September will be first put before the high court.

Delhi recorded 4,473 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.3 lakh, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12.

"Cases of COVID-19 and active cases will rise in the next 10-15 days as testing has been ramped up four times. But we will then be able to contain the spread of the infection in the long-run through effective isolation, as planned," Jain told reporters when asked about rise in daily cases and active cases. The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 30,914 from 29,787 on the previous day, as per the bulletin.

According to the Wednesday bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 7.15 per cent and the death rate stood at 0.7 per cent based on data of the last 10 days, the minister said. "The situation as of now is fine," Jain said.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh COVID-19 cases reported ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 62,669 (4,263) on September 15.

On Wednesday again, over 4,000 cases were recorded for the 62,593 tests conducted the previous day. On the availability of beds, he reiterated there are 14,521 beds as of now. As per the bulletin, 7,738 beds are vacant.

Also, last week order was issued that 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals here are to be reserved for COVID-19 patients, Jain said. On results of the latest sero-prevalance survey, and asked to respond to a media report that claims 33 per cent of people surveyed had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, he said, "The result is not yet out, so on what basis, this figure is being claimed." "Also, it is to be put before the high court first," he added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

113 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 113 fresh coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday that took the number of active cases to 1,175 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, an official said. Of the fresh cases, there are 27 jail inmates, five policemen includi...

Partial lockdown extended in Aizawl

The Mizoram government on Thursday extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation AMC area for another three days till Sunday to facilitate tracing of people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive patients, state Health Minis...

Islamic State claims killing of French aid workers in Niger

Islamic State has credited its West Africa affiliate for killing six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver at a giraffe reserve in Niger on Aug. 9, according to a statement published by the SITE Intelligence Group on Thursd...

Naidu enquires about health of RS member undergoing treatment for coronavirus

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called up Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to enquire about the health of Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the Vice Presidents Secretariat said. Ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020