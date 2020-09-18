Left Menu
Development News Edition

Localised lockdowns widen as coronavirus cases rise in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:36 IST
Localised lockdowns widen as coronavirus cases rise in UK

The UK government on Friday further expanded localised lockdown measures in the northern parts of England as the number of coronavirus cases remain on an upward trajectory across the country. The tougher restrictions on meeting between different households and bars and restaurants in the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire regions of England, which will be in force from next Tuesday, come in as the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) warned that its infection survey found that new COVID-19 cases could be hitting 6,000 a day in England.

“We are seeing cases of coronavirus rise fast in Lancashire, Merseyside, West Yorkshire, Warrington, Halton and Wolverhampton. Local leaders in these areas have asked for stronger restrictions to be put in place to protect local people, and we are acting decisively to support them,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “I know these restrictions will make every-day life harder for many, but I know that residents will work together and respect the rules so we can reduce rates of transmission,” he said.

Under the tougher rules, which already came in force in other parts of north-east England from Friday, residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens; hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only; and late night restriction of operating hours will be introduced, with leisure and entertainment venues including restaurants, cinemas and pubs required to remain closed between 10 pm to 5 am. Other curbs include no socialising with people outside households at all public venues; only to use public transport for essential purposes, such as travelling to school or work; and avoid attending amateur and semi-professional sporting events as spectators.

The localised changes are in addition to the UK-wide six-person limit on social gatherings, which came into force on Monday and can be enforced with a fine of 100 pounds, rising to up to 3,200 pounds for repeated breaches. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the measures will be kept under “constant review” to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives. “We recognise the impact these measures will have on Jewish communities as they mark Rosh Hashanah on Friday. Synagogues can remain open for communal worship in line with COVID-secure guidance,” the DHSC said.

The government bases its localised lockdown decisions on the ONS weekly infections survey, which estimated that 59,800 people in the community in England had coronavirus in the week to September 10 – roughly one in 900 people. That equated to about 6,000 new cases each day in England and the number of cases that had been picked up in official daily tests climbed from 1,940 to 2,919 during that week, suggesting that more than half of all cases are still going undetected. Some reports indicate that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in talks over possible nationwide restrictions for a few weeks to bring the spike in coronavirus cases under control, keeping schools and most workplaces open. At a meeting earlier in the week, the government's chief scientific adviser and medical officer forecast that there would be a significant number of deaths by the end of October if there were no further interventions.

The possible tougher UK-wide measures being discussed have been described within the government ranks as a "circuit-break" and include asking some hospitality businesses to close, or limiting the opening hours of some pubs and restaurants nationwide. The Opposition parties have blamed the crisis on the government’s testing system, which has been struggling under the pressure of a huge demand for coronavirus tests.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutors open homicide case after hacker attack on German hospital

German prosecutors opened a homicide investigation on Friday into the case of a patient who died after a hospital in the western city of Duesseldorf was unable to admit her because its systems had been knocked out by a cyber attack. The fem...

Soccer-Arteta says he had fears Aubameyang would leave Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta conceded on Friday that he was initially worried that the club would lose captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the transfer window and the strikers decision to extend his stay was a welcome boost. The 31-year-ol...

Mayawati asks Union govt to pay heed to wishes of farmers

BSP president Mayawati on Friday opposed the passage of two farmer-related bills in Parliament and asked the central government to pay heed to the wishes of agriculturalistsIn a tweet, the BSP president said, Two bills related to farmers we...

Uttarakhand CM welcomes farm bills, ex-CM sits on fast against legislations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday welcomed the passage of the farm bills in Lok Sabha as a historic step that will bring about positive changes in the lives of farmers. Earlier in the day, former chief minister and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020