New restrictions "increasingly likely" in London -London Mayor

New restrictions "increasingly likely" in London -London MayorReuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 01:06 IST
New restrictions in London are "increasingly likely" to be required to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Britain's biggest city, London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement on Friday.
"It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures will soon be required to slow the spread of the virus. We will be considering some of the measures which have already been imposed in other parts of the UK," he said.
